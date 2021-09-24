CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a suspect in connection to a robbery at a Queens bank.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 3 at a Bank of America on Hillside Avenue.

Police are trying to identify a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened at a Queens bank on Sept. 3, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

According to police, a 30-year-old woman was using an ATM inside the bank when someone pushed her out of the way and withdrew $1,000 cash from the ATM.

The individual then ran out of the bank.

Police say the victim chased the suspect down, but the suspect pulled out a knife. The suspect then threw $240 cash on the floor before running into the Sutphin Avenue subway station.

Photos of the suspect have been released.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

