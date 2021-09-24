BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Trenton Thunder’s bat dog Rookie made quite an impression during a guest appearance at a minor league baseball game in Buffalo.
He’s supposed to fetch the bats, but he got a little excited as the Buffalo Bisons played the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs.
Rookie’s impromptu romp on the field has gone viral and is being called the best delay of game ever.
The Bisons played some of their home games in Trenton this year, leading to Rookie’s memorable appearance Wednesday in Buffalo.