NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new images of five people wanted for questioning after a Citi Bike was thrown onto subway tracks in Queens.
A Manhattan-bound train ran over the bike, causing an explosion.READ MORE: NYC Teachers Union Concerned About Potential Staffing Issues As Vaccine Deadline Approaches
Police say they’re looking for four men and one woman seen in surveillance images taken around the Steinway station in Astoria.READ MORE: Tony Awards Take On New Meaning As Broadway Stages Big Comeback
That’s where the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
No one was hurt, but the FDNY had to shut down power for more than an hour while authorities investigated.MORE NEWS: See It: Rookie The Bat Dog Runs Onto Field During Baseball Game In Buffalo
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.