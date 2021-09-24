NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge” will resume performances Friday, and one of the show’s actors is already celebrating a big win ahead of this weekend’s Tony Awards.

The long delayed ceremony will be followed by a special concert to honor the community’s comeback.

By now, you ought to know Broadway’s long intermission is over. With shows finally reopening after the pandemic pause, the Tony Awards are honoring performances from last season.

“Jagged Little Pill,” featuring music from Alanis Morissette is up for 15 awards.

“I can’t believe these songs have taken on new life in a way that has expanded what I even knew possible,” she told CBS2’s Dana Tyler.

“Moulin Rouge” is next with 14 nods. It’s star, Aaron Tveit, is poised to win, as the only nominee for best leading actor in a musical.

“You dream about it, but you don’t think it’s ever really going to happen,” he said. “It’s very, very special.”

“A Soldier’s Play” is among the nominees for best revival of a play, along with its lead actor, Blair Underwood. Set on an Army base in segregated Louisiana, Underwood played a captain investigating a sergeant’s murder.

“You hear the gasps some nights. But more importantly, you feel it,” said Underwood. “Sometimes it’s just stunned silence.”

“Slave Play” explored the relationship of three interracial couples and earned 12 nominations, including five in the acting categories.

“To be honored among all these incredible artists, I’m over the moon,” actor Joaquina Kalukango said. “This theater kid is very happy.”

The award show will be hosted by Audra McDonald and streamed on Paramount+, followed by a two hour special on CBS. Hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., that broadcast will include the three top Tony Awards and performance by Broadway’s biggest stars — a celebration and a message to the world: Broadway is back.

You can watch the Tony Awards streaming on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. Sunday, followed by the special two-hour broadcast on CBS2 at 9 p.m.

For more on the return of Broadway, check out our special broadcast, “Broadway Shines Again,” at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.