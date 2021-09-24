VERONA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — After being sidelined during the pandemic, hundreds of people in New Jersey will be back in action this weekend for a good cause.
The Valerie Fund Walk and 5K returns to Verona.
Every step raises money for Valerie Fund centers, which help children with cancer and blood disorders.
“Aside from treating me, they provide emotional care and friendship,” 17-year-old patient Connor McDermid said.
"We've missed hearing directly from the kids. We've missed being with the doctors and the psychologists," Valerie Fund executive director Barry Kirschner said.
The Valerie Fund Walk and 5K gets underway in Verona at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and CBS2 will be there to welcome all the families back.