NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for help from the public to track down a missing teenager from the Bronx.
Amanda Perez, 16, hasn't been seen since Friday, Sept. 24 at around 4:25 p.m.
Amanda is Hispanic, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and multicolored sneakers.
Anyone with information on Amanda’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.