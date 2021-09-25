By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The first weekend of fall is looking beautiful! Just a slight hiccup for eastern Long Island…
For most, it’s a nice mix of sun and clouds this afternoon.
Spots out east will be closer to a stalled front offshore, which will help kick back some more clouds and a few showers late this evening. No big deal, just not as clear as places farther west.
Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Any showers out east wrap up tonight with skies becoming mostly clear for all. Temps will dip into the low 60s for NYC and 50s for the suburbs.
Sunday will be a gorgeous day with a cool NW breeze. Expect plenty of sunshine and temps a touch cooler, in the low 70s.
The nice weather rolls into Monday as well, with our next shower chance on Tuesday.
Have a great weekend!