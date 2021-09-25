NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A huge tradition in Little Italy returned Saturday.
Crowds gathered for the Feast of San Gennaro parade.
Fire commissioner Daniel Nigro kicked things off as the grand marshal.
The procession honored the first responders who have kept us safe during the pandemic and the heroes we lost in the 9/11 attacks.
People were excited to be back at the festival after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
“It was a lot of fun. It was nice to see everyone,” one person said.
"It was wonderful," another person said.
The 95th annual Feast of San Gennaro ends Sunday with a meatball eating competition and a concert.