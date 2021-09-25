GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A city in upstate New York is now celebrating being a certified climate smart community.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Glens Falls is the latest community to achieve certification as part of New York’s Climate Smart Communities Program.
“We’re supporting municipalities that are the foremost leaders in reducing emissions and working to transition to clean, renewable energy at the local level, and Glens Falls, you’ve taken strong steps to go green, reduce pollution and improve the quality of life,” Hochul said.
All locations took appropriate steps to meet economic, social and environmental challenges posed by climate change.