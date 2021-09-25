NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 24-hour concert is underway across the globe, including at Central Park.

Global Citizen Live features no shortage of stars, raising awareness for humanitarian causes.

Concertgoers and organizers say it’s so great to be back in Central Park supporting important causes after last year’s was virtual only.

Sixty thousand people were expected to be in attendance on the Great Lawn on Saturday.

As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, the massive concert kicked off with some of the biggest names in the music industry donating their time and talent.

One of the first to hit the stage was Cyndi Lauper, performing her classic hit “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and dedicating her performance to the women of Afghanistan.

Great to be at the @GlblCtzn Festival today. It's going to take all of us to overcome this pandemic, and the best way is to get vaccinated 💪 pic.twitter.com/oQSiWnjWpu — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 25, 2021

Gov. Kathy Hochul also took center stage to share a few words.

“First of all, we are going to defend our planet and New York state will be not just nation leading but global leading, and you’ll be so proud of what we’re going to do,” she said.

To get into the show, concert tickets were earned. First, fans had to download the Global Citizen app and take action by signing petitions and reaching out to lawmakers asking them to commit to their issues such as climate change and global poverty. From there, they earned festival points and went on to get tickets.

“Through our voice, we can get our governments to convert billions into where it’s needed right now,” said Mick Sheldrick, co-founder and chief policy officer of Global Citizen.

Lauren Baker, from Chillicothe, Ohio, says she earned her tickets in the first round.

“So excited. I’ve been waiting for this for about a month now. So this is everything I could want, especially coming out of COVID, here for vaccine equity,” she said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also raised their voices for vaccine equity.

“My wife and I believe the way you’re born should not dictate your ability to survive,” Prince Harry said.

Concerts are being held simultaneously in cities on six different continents, including London, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney and Mumbai.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.