NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Saturday was a perfect day to fly a kite at the annual Kites Over the Hudson event in Newburgh.
Visitors of all ages were able to explore George Washington's headquarters and the historic site.
"So we feel that if we provide the community with a wonderful feel-good day on the site, they get to learn a little history while they're here. It's a win-win," historic site manager Elyse Goldberg said.
Admission to the historic site was free for the day.
Washington’s time at the headquarters lasted for 16 months during the Revolutionary War.