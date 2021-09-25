NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a string of burglaries in Lower Manhattan.
According to police, the same person is responsible for at least eight incidents that happened between Sept. 13-21.READ MORE: Vaccine Mandate For NYC Teachers, Department Of Education Workers Put On Hold By Federal Judge
In the first incident, the suspect allegedly forced the front door of a Verizon store on Avenue of the Americas open and stole six iPhones and an iPad Pro. The items were worth over $7,000 total.READ MORE: Man Wanted For Allegedly Touching Woman Inappropriately On Subway
Police say on Sept. 16, he broke into a restaurant on Hudson Street and stole $200 from the cash register, then broke into a podiatrist’s office on West 14th Street and stole two Dell computers.
Early Tuesday morning, he allegedly broke into five separate businesses in the West Village and stole cash and electronics.MORE NEWS: Police: 9-Year-Old Punched, Robbed On Staten Island
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.