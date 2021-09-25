NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after an MTA employee was robbed at gunpoint Friday.
It happened around 5:15 a.m. inside the 103rd Street and Central Park West subway station.
According to police, an individual approached the 64-year-old MTA employee and pulled out a gun. He then allegedly stole the victim’s MTA employee pass.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.