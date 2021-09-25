CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We can expect a gorgeous weekend, with only one little bump on the road. As newly formed Subtropical Storm Teresa spins in the Atlantic, it forces some clouds and yes, even some showers back to the east end. It’s basically a “Long Island only” rainfall, and even at that, well east.

Saturday is just beautiful. Plenty of sun, and dry. Sunday: even brighter, but a touch cooler as a breezy west north-west wind takes hold.

Temps hover near normal early next week with plenty of sunshine still holding strong.

