By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hi there!READ MORE: Police: Man Stabbed In Head With Machete After Argument At Walmart In Kearny, N.J.
We can expect a gorgeous weekend, with only one little bump on the road. As newly formed Subtropical Storm Teresa spins in the Atlantic, it forces some clouds and yes, even some showers back to the east end. It’s basically a “Long Island only” rainfall, and even at that, well east.Some Real Estate Agents Report Surge Of New Yorkers Moving From Manhattan To The Bronx
Saturday is just beautiful. Plenty of sun, and dry. Sunday: even brighter, but a touch cooler as a breezy west north-west wind takes hold.
Temps hover near normal early next week with plenty of sunshine still holding strong.MORE NEWS: Reopenings Continue On Broadway As 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' Resumes Performances