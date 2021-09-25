PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In Paterson, kids were taking in the sunshine and creating works of art Saturday.
The 10th Annual Art in the Park event was held at the Great Falls National Park.READ MORE: Vaccine Mandate For NYC Teachers, Department Of Education Workers Put On Hold By Federal Judge
The event is part of National Public Lands Day, and organizers say some families attend every year.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul Increases Pressure On COVID Vaccine Holdouts As Deadline For Health Care Workers Approaches
“It’s good for the community to heal the community and show them that we have a beautiful site here,” said Mohamed Khalill, city of Paterson art commissioner.
“Being able to come out and be around other people and just enjoy the nature by the beautiful falls, it’s beautiful that they allow us to do this and come together,” parent Cynthia Pearce said.MORE NEWS: Thousands Participate In Return Of Valerie Fund Walk And 5K
Kids didn’t leave empty-handed. They got a bag of art supplies and other gifts.