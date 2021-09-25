NEW YORK (AP) — Omir Fernandez scored a goal, Carlos Miguel Coronel had four saves and the New York Red Bulls beat New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday night.
Kyle Duncan slipped an entry pass between the legs of a defender to the center of the area where Fernandez put away a first-timer to give the Red Bulls (8-11-6) a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute.READ MORE: Brewers Hit 3 HRs, Get Strong Outing From Lauer To Down Mets
Coronel has nine shutouts this season.
New York City (11-9-6) has just one win in its last six games.READ MORE: Cole, Stanton Lead Yankees Past Red Sox, Cut Lead To 1
The Red Bulls are unbeaten, with two shutout wins, in their last three games.
Sean Johnson had seven saves for NYCFC.MORE NEWS: Chargers-Chiefs Preview: Kansas City 'Shouldn't Be In Shootouts Every Week,' Says CBS Sports' Charles Davis
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)