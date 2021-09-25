NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a child was attacked and robbed on Staten Island.
It happened around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.READ MORE: Vaccine Mandate For NYC Teachers, Department Of Education Workers Put On Hold By Federal Judge
According to police, a 9-year-old boy was riding his bicycle near Osgood Avenue and Stage Lane when two people approached him.READ MORE: Man Wanted For Allegedly Touching Woman Inappropriately On Subway
The two individuals allegedly punched the child in the head and told him to get off his bicycle.
They then took off with the boy’s bike.MORE NEWS: NYPD: MTA Employee Robbed At Gunpoint At Upper West Side Subway Station
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.