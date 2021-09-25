NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of touching a woman inappropriately on the subway.
It happened on Sept. 17 just before 6:30 a.m.
According to police, a man approached a 22-year-old woman on a Brooklyn-bound G train and began to talk to her.
The man then allegedly touched the woman inappropriately before she got off the train.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.