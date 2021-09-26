NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hit musical “Hadestown” reopened this month with a celebration that spilled into the streets.

In 2019, the show won eight Tony awards, including best musical.

Three women play a key storytelling role. CBS2’s Jessica Moore recently spoke to them about returning to the stage after 18 months.

READ MORE: Broadway Buzz: ‘Hadestown’ Taps Greek Myths Mixed With Love, Music

It has been a long road back for Broadway and members of the cast of “Hadestown,” but the atmosphere was electric on Sept. 2, reopening night, inside the Walter Kerr Theatre.

“Hadestown” is based on Greek mythology. It’s the story of Orpheus and his journey to rescue his lover Eurydice, told by an ensemble cast that takes you to hell and back, from the workers underground helping Orpheus find his way to a trio of women known as “The Fates.”

“I’ve kind of termed my Fate, the ‘Fate of Death.’ She’s kind of cutthroat, usually has the last word… And we’re just there kind of enjoying seeing how Orpheus and Eurydice, how they go on this path already knowing what the outcome will be,” Jewelle Blackman said.

Moore sat down with all three “Fates” the day before performances resumed. Blackman is from Toronto and has been with this musical since the beginning.

READ MORE: ‘Come From Away’ Latest Broadway Hit To Welcome Back Audiences

“There’s something about the theatre community here in New York that I feel really celebrates individuality and uniqueness,” Blackman said.

Jessie Shelton, another “Hadestown” alum, says live theater is vital.

“As that comes back, it’s uncertain, but it’s never been needed more,” Shelton said. “I certainly went through my own ups and downs and rediscoveries over the course of the pandemic.”

Mariand ​Torres is new to the cast. She said the musical’s message resonates during the pandemic.

“It’s a message of hope, about fighting together to create a better world. I think we need that right now, very much,” Torres said.

READ MORE: ‘The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!’; Announce Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda And More To Take The Stage

Moore asked the “Fates” about that first night on stage after a year and a half of dark theaters.

“It going to be a lot for us to deal with emotionally and mentally in that moment, but it all comes from a place of joy,” Blackman said.

“The importance of live performance, live theater, the bonds and exchanges that we have with an audience and with our fellow performers on stage have never felt more vital and more important,” Shelton said.

“A little scary, but in a good way. You know that like good-nervous feeling?” Torres added.

Orpheus may have had doubts on his trip to the underworld, but the lights are shining once again on “Hadestown” and Broadway.