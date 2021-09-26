NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of Little Italy residents rallied Sunday to prevent the Elizabeth Street Garden from being developed.
Protesters pushed back against an eviction notice to vacate by Oct. 31.
The nonprofit company managing the land has been battling in court to keep its lease.
The city has been planning to use the space to develop senior housing.
Community advocates say they agree with creating more affordable housing, but there are other solutions available.
"There are real solutions where you get as much housing, affordable housing, that you need without community gardens being destroyed," Joseph Reiver said. "Including existing vacancies and having office space conversions."
Elizabeth Street Garden has been a part of the community for many years.