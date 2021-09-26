NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have seized seven vans allegedly being used as Airbnb rentals on the streets of Manhattan.
The New York City sheriff’s department says all of the vans impounded this week had fraudulent or illegal registrations.
Sheriff's Road Patrol Deputies were busy this week impounding seven alleged fraudulent and illegally registered vans being used as Airbnb rentals on various streets in Manhattan. 🛑🚦🚔 pic.twitter.com/rBZ1TBZ2xt
— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) September 25, 2021
The vehicles were allegedly posted for nightly rentals.
An Airbnb spokesperson released the following statement:
“The Host and listings in question are no longer active on the Airbnb platform. In June 2020, we reached a robust information-sharing agreement with New York City, and subsequently began complying with the City’s short-term rental data reporting law, which regularly provides the City with the insights it needs to effectively regulate short-term rentals. Enforcement of the law is the responsibility of the City, and it has the data needed to do so, in this case, likely for months.”
A YouTube video posted in August shows a man checking in and staying in a van rental in Manhattan. He says he booked it through Airbnb for $97 a night. It was parked in the East Village.