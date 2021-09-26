CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a special message in light at Grand Central Terminal, Penn Station, the Kosciuszko Bridge and the World Trade Center on Sunday.

Those New York City landmarks were illuminated in gold in honor of Gold Star Families Day.

Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered 13 locations across New York state to honor the families of military members who have been killed in action.

President Joe Biden tweeted, “We recognize their enduring pain and honor their resilience.”

