HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — New COVID protocols take effect Monday for school bus drivers in Connecticut.
They must either be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect For New York State Health Care Workers
The Connecticut School Transportation Association says there is already a driver shortage in the state, and warns the mandate will make it much worse.
The group says more than 1,500 drivers from 12 bus companies are unvaccinated, and more than 200 of those drivers refuse weekly testing.READ MORE: Vaccine Mandate For NYC Teachers, Department Of Education Workers Put On Hold By Federal Judge
“You’re in a tight congregate setting — a bus — and surrounded by kids, who aren’t vaccinated,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “We’re trying to keep you safe, and we’re trying to keep them safe.”
The mandate also requires state employees to be vaccinated for test weekly.MORE NEWS: Gov. Kathy Hochul Increases Pressure On COVID Vaccine Holdouts As Deadline For Health Care Workers Approaches
