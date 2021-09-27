CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Gabby Petito‘s father announced last week the creation of the Gabby Petito Foundation.

On Twitter, Joseph Petito said the foundation’s mission would be “help people in similar situations as Gabby” and provide resources and guidance for parents searching for missing children.

Petito’s body was found in Grand Teton National Park. She had been on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. He returned to their Florida home without her, and has since disappeared.

They documented their trip on social media and YouTube, portraying themselves as very happy together and on a grand adventure.

In August, however, witnesses contacted 911 in Utah after seeing an encounter between the two, and told police they saw Laundrie slapping Petito.

If you or someone you know is in a toxic relationship, here are some resources and guidance on what to do.

The search for Laundrie is ongoing. There’s a warrant for his arrest regarding the use of a debit card. He has not been charged in Petito’s death.

While the medical examiner said Petito’s manner of death was a homicide, the cause of death has not been released yet.

More than 1,000 people attended a memorial for Petito Sunday.

