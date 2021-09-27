NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – George Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site held its annual “Kites over the Hudson” event Saturday.

Site Manager Elyse Goldberg talked to CBS2, providing an overview of the park, which is the first publicly owned historic site in the nation. It’s also where George Washington conceived the Badge of Military Merit, which we know today as the Purple Heart.

“It is the site where Washington was headquartered during the Revolutionary War from April of 1782 until August of 1783, his longest stay anywhere during the war. So, we feel that if we provide the community with a wonderful feel-good day on the site, they get to learn a little history while they’re here, it’s a win-win,” Goldberg said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to fly a kite, they had kites in the 18th century as a past time, so it connects a little bit with that history too.”

“It flew pretty high. We’re still trying to get it higher though,” said Maximo Viteri.

“I think it’s an opportunity for the community to really enjoy this green space, to connect with some history. We really try to be part of the community, because this site has been here since 1850. It’s the first publicly owned historic site in the nation, and it became a historic site because the community wanted to save it and protect this house because of what Washington did while he was here during the Revolutionary War,” Goldberg said. “While Washington was here, he created the Badge of Military Merit, which later became the Purple Heart. He created that here as an award for enlisted men, not officers. This is the first one of the kind. So, that happened here. We know of three people who received it. One of those badges is actually in our collection on view at the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor in New Windsor.”

“So we’re here in the general’s office and he used this desk, but not here. He actually used this at his New Windsor, New York headquarters, which was two years earlier than the time he was here and two miles south of here,” said interpretive program assistant Paul Banks.

“The nation would become an asylum to the poor and oppressed of all nations and religions,” Banks added. “I worked at the Statue of Liberty, and a lot of people thought that idea came about as a result of Emma Lazarus’s poem that is affixed inside the museum of the statue, but actually that idea came about as part of the Enlightenment, the philosophical school of thought that really started to look at natural law versus laws from the divine right of kings. So, Washington was a student of the Enlightenment and was really taking those ideals to heart in the founding of our country.”