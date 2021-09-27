By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We're starting off this Monday with another crisp morning. Temps are in the 50s for most, with some upper 40s to the N&W. If you grab the jacket out the door though, you certainly won't need it later on!
Highs today will climb into the upper 70s to around 80 under a mix of sun and clouds. While it'll be warmer this afternoon than the weekend, the humidity will remain low making for another very nice day.
Clouds gradually increase tonight and with that, it won't be as cool. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s for most. Tuesday brings our next risk of some showers, perhaps even a rumble of thunder. After that, the rest of the week is looking dry with seasonably cool temps.
Have a good one!