NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two NYPD officers were seriously injured while handling fireworks in Queens early Monday morning.
It happened at approximately 3:43 a.m. inside Fresh Meadows Park.
According to the NYPD, four on-duty officers from the 110 Pct. were inside the park when they were injured by what appears to be a firework, possibly an M-80.
One officer's right hand was injured so badly he may lose it, police said.
Another officer also injured his right hand and right eye, police said.
Two other officers who were on scene were taken to the hospital with tinnitus – ringing in their ears from the blast.
"The cause of these injuries and circumstances surrounding this incident are part of an active and ongoing investigation," the NYPD said.