NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a historic night at the famed Metropolitan Opera on Monday with the first production by a Black composer in its history.

Audiences across Manhattan are seeing it for free, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

People in long gowns and tuxedos gathered around the fountain outside Lincoln Center waiting to go inside to see “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” at the Met.

The performance, based on New York Times columnist Charles Blow’s memoir, was canceled last September because of the pandemic.

Multiple Grammy-winning musician Terence Blanchard is the first Black composer in Metropolitan Opera history to see his work come to life.

“This is incredible. The first day of rehearsal with the orchestra was kind of funny because everybody was so excited, they kept playing too loud. So everybody is ready to get back to some type of normal life,” Blanchard said.”

It’s a normality that people from all over were excited to have back.

“We usually go to Philadelphia Orchestra,” said Anthony Murray, from Philadelphia.

“This is opening night and all these people are here for us to sit there and watch and celebrate people of color. It’s about time,” said Dr. Nina Radcliff of Galloway Township, New Jersey.

While nearly 4,000 people had tickets to watch the performance at Lincoln Center, hundreds were able to catch a free livestream of the event at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem and Times Square.

“After today, I’m into opera now,” one person said.

“Today, history is being made, right here on Broadway, Times Square,” said John Carter.

About 1,700 people showed up to watch the livestream performance in Harlem.