NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect behind a months-long robbery spree targeting more than half a dozen elderly victims in the Bronx.

One of the brazen crimes was caught on camera last Wednesday in the Pelham Parkway section.

Surveillance video shows an unsuspecting man checking for mail, as the suspect rifles through his pockets, stealing the 90-year-old victim’s cell phone and wallet before running away.

Police say the same suspect is responsible for at least seven robberies between May and September, each time targeting vulnerable seniors.

“They take advantage of us,” Bronx resident Louisa Estralla told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

“I work with people with disabilities and they’re older, so if that happens, that’s really sad and sickening,” Bronx resident Khaleil Parkinson said.

Police say all the reported robberies happened in the Bronx.

In one case, the suspect allegedly threatened a 79-year-old man with a knife inside a residential building near Holland and Brady avenues. In another, police said the suspect shoved 76-year-old man against a wall near Webb Avenue and West 197 Street.

In both instances, he made off with cash.

“Some of the elders, they don’t even want to put their money in the bank. They always want their money to be with them. So as such, when they rob them, it’s very, very sad,” said Bronx resident Dora Ansere.

Police say the serial robber is a man in his 20s with medium build. He was last seen wearing a red New York Yankees baseball cap, a white Polo shirt, black pants and dark colored New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robbery spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.