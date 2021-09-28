CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New surveillance video shows the moment shots rang out early Monday outside a bar in Upper Manhattan.

People can be seen running to avoid the gunfire.

Police said a gunman shot four people around 4 a.m. following a fight at 11:11 Restaurant and Lounge on West 212th Street and 10th Avenue in Inwood.

The suspect was then shot in the hip by responding officers and taken to the hospital.

All five people who were shot, including the gunman, are expected to survive.

