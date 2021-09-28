NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is considering a run for the state’s top job in 2022, setting the stage for a rematch against now Gov. Kathy Hochul.
In a statement, Williams announced the launch of an exploratory committee to run for governor of New York next year.
Three years ago, Williams challenged Hochul in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.
Williams says he’ll tour the state in October to hear directly from New Yorkers about what’s most imporant to them and their communities.