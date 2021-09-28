NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say groped two women who were pushing baby strollers in Queens.
The suspect allegedly groped a 20-year-old woman last Wednesday afternoon near 86th Road and 96th Street in Woodhaven.
Police said he struck again 10 minutes later, groping 41-year-old woman on Jamaica Avenue and 90th Street.
The suspect allegedly recorded both incidents on his cellphone.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.