NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metro-North Penn Station Access Project has cleared a major hurdle.
The MTA announced Tuesday that the project completed an environmental review.
It calls for four new stations in the Bronx, as well as direct Metro-North service to Penn Station from the Bronx, Westchester and Connecticut.
The project will use Amtrak’s existing Hell Gate line, maximizing the potential of existing infrastructure.