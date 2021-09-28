CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is offering to pay a bonus to unemployed residents who head back to work.

It also gives eligible employers up to $10,000 in wage subsidies for up to six months.

That helps cover the cost of training new workers.

The money is coming from the nearly $2 trillion federal COVID relief bill.

Click here for more information on how to apply.

