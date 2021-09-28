TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is offering to pay a bonus to unemployed residents who head back to work.
It also gives eligible employers up to $10,000 in wage subsidies for up to six months.
NEW: Weâ€™re launching the Return & Earn Program to assist unemployed workers in their return to work and help small businesses fill the positions they need to fill to grow, thrive, and lead our economic recovery.
That helps cover the cost of training new workers.READ MORE: Parents Of Gabby Petito Expected To Hold Press Conference Tuesday On Long Island
The money is coming from the nearly $2 trillion federal COVID relief bill.