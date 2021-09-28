NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s vaccine mandate for public school teachers and staff can once again move forward after the latest ruling from a federal appeals court.
Now, the city is setting a new deadline, as some workers say their fight is not over.READ MORE: Gov. Hochul Moves To Prevent Health Care Worker Shortages After COVID Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect
“Vaccine mandates, they not only work, they are winning in court,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. “Every single time, the city of New York wins.”
The mayor was victorious Tuesday after the federal appeals court removed a temporary block on the mandate. Teachers and staff have to get their first shot by 5 p.m. Friday or face termination.
“That means that all the court challenges are now exhausted,” de Blasio said. “So by Monday morning, 100% of the staff of the adults in our schools will be vaccinated.”
The ruling reversed a previous court decision that blocked the mandate last Friday.
“Vaccinations are our strongest tool in the fight against COVID-19. This ruling is on the right side of the law,” a spokesperson for the Department of Education said in a statement.
Most parents Dias spoke with agreed, sharing the common bond of safety.
“For me, and I think a lot of parents, is that everybody has the safest environment in which to learn,” one parent said.
“I need a safe environment for my kid, who is not vaccinated. It’s not her choice,” said Amin Erfani, of Washington Heights.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Mandate For New York City Teachers To Take Effect After Federal Appeals Court Lifts Temporary Ban
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
An attorney for teachers opposing the mandate said they will now petition the U.S. Supreme Court.
“It’s almost as though the dictator is just feeling slighted and trying to do everything in his power to ruin the people who just don’t agree with him,” Staten Island special education teacher Rachel Maniscalco said of the mayor.
While the teachers union estimate 97% of teachers have been vaccinated, it’s still worried about using substitutes, who may not be qualified, to fill vacancies.
“You have to match the teacher with the subject, with the grade level,” said United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew. “I think schools are just saying, ‘We need an adult with a license inside of a room to cover the safety needs.'”
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find NYC Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- CDC’S COVID Vaccine FAQ
- CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Staffing shortages may also be a problem in other roles. The union said in part, “Only about one-third believe that as of now their schools can open without disruption.”
However, some parents remain hopeful.
“Being that we went through quite a hellish last year… I have full confidence that they’re going to be able to adapt,” Upper West Side parent Peter Okkerse said.MORE NEWS: New Jersey Launches 'Return & Earn' Program To Get People Back To Work
The DOE estimates around 13% of its employees are still not vaccinated.