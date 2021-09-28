By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Take the umbrella today. Showers are likely and an embedded storm is also possible in the afternoon for a select few. This is far from a washout, and light rain totals are expected.
Another angle to this weather story is, once the cold front passes, cooler temps really do stick around this time. Expect chilly fall mornings and sunny, but cooler afternoons hovering in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
The skies do stay mainly dry for the remainder of the week, and a nice weekend is expected too.
Have a good one!