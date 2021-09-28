WESTCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County is launching a new program to give first-time low-level offenders a second chance.
The program is called “Fresh Start.”READ MORE: Hispanic Heritage Month: Ponce Family Passes Down Musical Art Of Mariachi Through Generations
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah says going to jail is not always the answer.READ MORE: Teacher Stephanie Edmonds On Why She's Not Getting The COVID Vaccine, Despite Mandate: 'The Hardest Decision I've Ever Made'
“For too long, we have seen a destructive cycle for people arrested for low-level crimes. Many would end up in jail, some would lose jobs and almost all would have a criminal conviction that would make it difficult for them to get housing, loans, educations and jobs in the future,” she said.
Rocah says traditional methods of prosecution often led to the over-incarceration of people of color.MORE NEWS: New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams Considering Running For Governor
She says those participating in the Fresh Start program will get support, guidance and mentorship.