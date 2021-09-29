NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, but someone is waking up $1 million richer.
A second-prize ticket was sold at Broadway Newsstand on the corner of Broadway and Dyckman in Upper Manhattan.READ MORE: Police: Victims Pistol Whipped, Tied Up With Duct Tape In Bronx Home Invasion
To win second prize, your numbers have to match everything but the “Megaplier.”READ MORE: Pope Francis Accepts Resignation Of Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, Names Robert J. Brennan Eighth Bishop Of Brooklyn Diocese
Tuesday’s numbers were: 18, 30, 43, 68, 69, and the Megaplier was 22.
The jackpot now goes up to $34 million.MORE NEWS: 4 Shootings Reported In 4 Hours Overnight In New York City
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is worth $570 million.