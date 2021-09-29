CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, but someone is waking up $1 million richer.

A second-prize ticket was sold at Broadway Newsstand on the corner of Broadway and Dyckman in Upper Manhattan.

To win second prize, your numbers have to match everything but the “Megaplier.”

Tuesday’s numbers were: 18, 30, 43, 68, 69, and the Megaplier was 22.

The jackpot now goes up to $34 million.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is worth $570 million.

