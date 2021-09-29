NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York state is warning city residents who plan on taking trips to see the fall leaves to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly.
Authorities say the invasive insect can destroy plants and crops, and gets around mainly by hitchhiking.
"They can hitch rides in vehicles, or on outdoor items, such as clothing, and easily be transported into and throughout New York," said Chris Logue of the NYS Department of Agriculture & Markets.
The spotted lanternfly is native to Asia. And it's already been seen in every borough of the city.
Authorities say if see one, you’re asked to kill it. Then take a picture of it and send it to the Department of Environmental Conservation, noting where you saw the insect.