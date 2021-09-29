NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect behind a subway assault in Brooklyn.
It happened last Thursday morning on a Manhattan-bound N train.
Police said the suspect refused to let another woman sit in an open seat next to her.
When the 29-year-old victim tried to sit down, the suspect allegedly punched her several times in the face and head.
Both women got off the train at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station.
The victim was treated for bruising and swelling to her face and jaw pain.
Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.