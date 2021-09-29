HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is extending the deadline requiring state employees to get vaccinated.
The mandate includes workers at long-term care facilities, state hospitals, pre-K through grade 12 school workers and child care facility staff members.READ MORE: Caught On Camera: Stolen School Bus Crashes Into Cars In Brooklyn
They now have until Oct. 4 to submit proof of vaccination or to comply with the weekly testing requirement.READ MORE: Mayor De Blasio Announces New Public Health Outreach Agency
WATCH: Gov. Ned Lamont Gives Update On COVID Vaccine Mandate —
“Well, you saw in New York, the rush of people at the end of the day realizing getting vaccinated is the right thing to do, what that meant in terms of their public health, what that meant for their hospitals, what that meant in terms of nursing homes,” Lamont said.MORE NEWS: FDNY Welcomes Over 100 New Members To Department
Those who refuse to get vaccinated or submit weekly tests face unpaid leave.