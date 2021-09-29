NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two popup vaccination sites open Wednesday at subway stations in Brooklyn and the Bronx.
The sites target neighborhoods where vaccination rates are low.
One is located at the East 180th Street station in the West Farms section of the Bronx. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The second is at the Broadway Junction station in East New York, Brooklyn. It's open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Both sites are only open on weekdays.
The vaccine is free, and anyone who gets a shot can also get a free, seven-day MetroCard or round trip ticket on the Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North.
