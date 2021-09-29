NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A stolen school bus crash in Brooklyn was caught on a doorbell camera.
It happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in East New York.
Police say an unattended school bus was stolen then driven to Cypress Hills, where it crashed into three parked cars on Montauk Street.
One person inside one of the cars was injured and hospitalized.
According to police, two male suspects fled the bus after the crash.
No arrests have been made.