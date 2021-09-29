NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A former top official for New York City’s Department of Education has been arrested.
Eric Goldstein is charged with extortion conspiracy and bribery.
Goldstein allegedly solicited and accepted bribes in a scheme to steer food contracts to the company of three co-defendants.
He's being released on $150,000 bond.
Goldstein was fired by the DOE in 2018 after complaints about the school busing division.