By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A former top official for New York City’s Department of Education has been arrested.

Eric Goldstein is charged with extortion conspiracy and bribery.

Goldstein allegedly solicited and accepted bribes in a scheme to steer food contracts to the company of three co-defendants.

He’s being released on $150,000 bond.

Goldstein was fired by the DOE in 2018 after complaints about the school busing division.

