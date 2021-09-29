NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Education advocates gathered Wednesday to unveil a plan for a Black studies curriculum for New York City schools.
The Education Equity Action Plan is aimed at students citywide in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“What you have done is brought to life and created what our children need, and that is to see and experience themselves in the curriculum every single day,” schools chancellor Meisha Porter said.
Developers of the plan say its goal is to address pre-existing racial inequities in access to a quality education. It’s also intended to create positive educational experiences for students of color.