NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a huge donation effort in Brooklyn to help Afghan refugees.
The NYPD organized the drive.
Trucks and vans full of supplies left a warehouse in Sunset Park on Wednesday.
The items are going to refugees at the Fort Dix military base in New Jersey who are in desperate need after leaving everything behind.
"Community was overwhelmingly supportive and just started giving us stuff," NYPD Captain Adeel Rana said. "An elderly person, a store owner, pretty much just took his arms and his shelves and just grabbed everything and put it in the bags to give it to us … This is what America is. This is what New York is."
The items include toys for kids, as well as clothes, essential items and hygiene products.