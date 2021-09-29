CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a violent home invasion and robbery in the Bronx.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday at East 170th Street and Grand Concourse in Mount Eden.

Police said two men followed a 34-year-old woman into an apartment and pistol-whipped a 37-year-old man inside.

The suspects allegedly put duct tape on both victims’ hands and mouths, then stole $30,000 cash, four gold chains and two Rolex watches.

Police said the men took off in a gray Honda sedan, heading south on Grand Concourse.

The male victim suffered a minor cut on his head, and the woman was not hurt.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

