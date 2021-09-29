NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was struck and killed crossing the street overnight in the Bronx.
Police said a pickup truck hit the 31-year-old, kept going and crashed into an unoccupied car.
It happened just before 10 p.m. on Bronx River Avenue near 174th Street.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to the hospital in police custody.