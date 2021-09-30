NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old boy was killed Wednesday in the Bronx.
He was shot along with a 23-year-old man around 1 p.m. on East 187th Street and Prospect Avenue.READ MORE: NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles
Police say it’s unclear if the victims were the intended targets, but sources tell CBS2 they believe the shooting may have been gang-related.READ MORE: Police: 83-Year-Old Man's Mobility Scooter Stolen From Brooklyn Yard
Investigators are searching for two suspects who got out of a vehicle and started shooting before driving away.
The 23-year-old victim is expected to survive his injuries.MORE NEWS: Senate To Vote On Stopgap Funding Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown
Anyone with information about the shooters is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.