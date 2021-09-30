NORTH PORT, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — FBI agents paid another visit to Brian Laundrie‘s family home in North Port, Florida, on Thursday.
Agents were seen entering the home and a camper parked on the property.
The Laundrie family attorney said that the FBI was there to collect personal items of Brian’s that could help with the search.
He was last seen on Sept. 14 when he left his home with a backpack to go to a nearby nature reserve.
On Wednesday, new information came out about a camping trip Brian took with his parents days after he returned from his cross-country trip without fiancée Gabby Petito.
Police are still searching for Brian as the timeline in the case grows more mysterious.